Daily roundup: ERP rates to go down at 6 expressway locations; up at 2 others says LTA — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ERP rates to go down at 6 expressway locations; up at 2 others: LTA

Six expressway locations will see Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates come down by $1 from June 2, while two other expressway locations will see ERP charges go up by $1 from June 29, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (May 25)... » READ MORE

2. Char kway teow without dark sauce? Netizens puzzled over 'Singaporean' noodle dish in Japan

Many of us would pride ourselves on being well-acquainted with Singaporean dishes. After all, Singaporeans do not play about their food.

However, when a Reddit user posted about otchahoi — a stir-fried noodle dish that is considered Singaporean cuisine in Japan — on May 20, many were stumped... » READ MORE

3. Shaun Chen and family get keys to new landed home in Johor Bahru

Shaun Chen and his family have embarked on an exciting new journey.

The Mediacorp actor's wife Celine Chin took to Instagram yesterday (May 24) to post a video where she documented the process of getting the keys to their new landed home in Johor Bahru (JB) on May 21, subtitling: "Sunny weather. An auspicious day to move happily into our new house."... » READ MORE

4. 12-year-old makes history as Singapore's first Asian U13 squash champion

Singapore's Kareena Sashikumar clinched first place at the Asian Junior Individual Championships in Sichuan, China, becoming the first Singaporean to win a junior individual age-group title at the competition... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com