Daily roundup: Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Adroit ID
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

The wait is nearly over! While it is time to finally collect your keys and take a first look at your new space, there is still loads to be done... » READ MORE

2. Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis

Photo: Facebook/Iris Ng

A mum has shared how her happy and healthy 4-year-old son got infected with a deadly disease called sepsis... » READ MORE

3. Jacqueline Wong's show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers​

Photo: Instagram/Jacqueline Wong

Jacqueline Wong has reacted for the first time to her show being scheduled for airing in October... » READ MORE

4. Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years' jail, caning

Photo: The Straits Times

A teenager, who was 17 when he schemed with two friends to steal from prostitutes and then raped their final victim while he was alone with her, was sentenced to seven years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane yesterday... » READ MORE

