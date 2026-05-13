Daily roundup: Ex-air force chief accused of colliding with stroller while driving has case adjourned — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ex-air force chief accused of colliding with stroller while driving has case adjourned

A former chief of air force who is accused of colliding with a stroller in May 2024 while driving a car without considering other road users has had his case adjourned to Thursday (May 14).

Goh Yong Siang, 74, appeared in a district court on May 13. A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that he is a director at Temasek Management Services... » READ MORE

2. ICA officers 'pull apart' modified Malaysia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint; uncover over 2,400 cartons of contraband cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers had to "pull apart" a modified Malaysia-registered lorry during an enhanced check at Tuas Checkpoint on April 29.

In a video posted on its social media, ICA officers are seen pulling out partitions from the lorry's rear cargo box. The video also shows what appears to be the modified floorboard being taken apart... » READ MORE

3. Chicken rice stall auntie claims she and husband called police themselves after assaulting Huang Yiliang

The owner of Enah Hainanese Chicken Rice stall, who is in a public feud with Huang Yiliang, has claimed she and her husband called the police after assaulting him on May 10.

The woman, known as Lihua or Enah, told 8World in a report on May 12 that her husband had hit the 64-year-old actor-turned-hawker at his seafood zichar stall Old Fisherman... » READ MORE

4. Swatch x Audemars Piguet collab has just dropped, here's where you can get it in Singapore

Want to own a timepiece from Audemars Piguet but don't want to spend tens of thousands on one?

This new collaboration between the luxury watch brand and Swatch is offering a more accessible alternative... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com