Daily roundup: Ex-Arsenal forward Mihoko Ishida is new Singapore women's football coach — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Coach, player, singer: Ex-Arsenal forward Mihoko Ishida is new Singapore women's football coach

The Lionesses have a new head coach in former Arsenal Women FC forward Mihoko Ishida, whose appointment was announced by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Sunday (April 5).

Ishida 43, has had a glittering playing career. She joined Arsenal Women FC, then known as Arsenal Ladies, in 2003 after... » READ MORE

2. Eighteen Chefs withdraws policy requiring employees to provide photos of them at clinic when taking MC

Local eatery chain Eighteen Chefs has withdrawn a memo informing employees that they must provide a photo of them at a clinic for their sick leave to be valid.

Alison, who worked at the eatery for several years, told Shin Min Daily News that she received the memo through... » READ MORE

3. 'It will never be the same without you': Sister mourns after body of man missing following Southern Islands boat collision found

The sister of a man who was missing since March 27 after a boat collision off the Southern Islands mourned his passing in a social media post, as news that his body was found in Indonesian waters broke on Sunday (April 5).

Police said in a statement on the same day that they were alerted by Indonesian authorities to a case of a body found... » READ MORE

4. 'Such terrible skills': Fann Wong and Christopher Lee's management agency issues statement to warn of impersonation

Fann Wong and Christopher Lee's management agency Catwalk Asia has released a statement after a social media account impersonating Fann posted dubious content online recently.

In an Instagram and Facebook post on Saturday (April 4), the company warned the local celebrity couple's fans... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com