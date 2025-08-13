Daily roundup: Ex-NMP Calvin Cheng resolves differences with ex-SDP chairman over Gaza comments — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'We both want the best for Singapore': Ex-NMP Calvin Cheng resolves differences with ex-SDP chairman over Gaza comments

Former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng has settled his claim for defamation against former Singapore Democratic Party chairman Jufrie Mahmood.

Cheng sued Mahmood over a Facebook post made in March this year about Cheng's comments on activists who disrupted a Meet-the-People Session in Chong Pang... » READ MORE

2. Lee Teng and wife welcome their rainbow baby

Local host Lee Teng is now a father.

The 41-year-old announced the good news in an Instagram post today (Aug 13), with photos of him and his wife Gina Lin in the delivery room and together with their child, named Ellison. The couple hadn't revealed the pregnancy previously... » READ MORE

3. Off-duty SCDF officer killed in Punggol crash; 15-year-old taken to hospital

An off-duty Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer died following an accident in Punggol on Tuesday (Aug 12).

In a video posted to Facebook on the day of the accident, several people can be seen holding up a white sheet beside a white van to shield the victim from being viewed by other motorists... » READ MORE

4. New Hawkers' Street outlet at Tangs Plaza features 6 Michelin-recognised brands, opens on Aug 18

With Hawkers' Street's newest outlet, we now have more options in town for affordable food.

The food court chain is opening its largest outlet yet at Tangs Plaza's basement on Aug 18, it announced on Tuesday (Aug 12), and is conveniently connected to Orchard MRT station, Ion Orchard, as well as Shaw House via an underground walkway.... » READ MORE

