Daily roundup: An exclusive first look at Citizen's Arrest from Magic's Dominaria United — and other top stories today

1. An exclusive first look at Citizen's Arrest from Magic's Dominaria United

With the release of Magic: The Gathering's new set Dominaria United comes new cards and the folks at Wizards have given us an exclusive look at one of them... » READ MORE

2. Dancing prawns, oysters in Phuket leave Singaporeans kneeling before the porcelain throne

PHOTO: TikTok/User818391963, TikTok/Blooppbloop0

One of the best parts about traveling overseas is trying new types of food. Unfortunately, these Singaporeans might have been a little too adventurous during their recent holidays... » READ MORE

3. Billie Eilish calls for security during Singapore concert, fan pays $130 but barely sees the stage

PHOTO: Facebook/Live Nation SG

Billie Eilish performed to a crowd of 30,000 at the Singapore National Stadium on Aug 21 to much excitement from fans... » READ MORE

4. 'I'm just very fortunate': Gen Z law student flexes watches worth 'roughly $800k' on TikTok

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Koocester

Watch out, this law student has a pastime so unique and expensive that most working adults are unlikely to be able to afford it... » READ MORE

