Daily roundup: FairPrice extends discount schemes for vulnerable groups till end-2026 — and other top stories today

1. FairPrice extends discount schemes for vulnerable groups till end-2026

FairPrice has announced that it will be extending its daily discount schemes for seniors, Merdeka Generation (MG), Pioneer Generation (PG), and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Orange and Blue cardholders into 2026.

PG, MG and CHAS cardholders can enjoy a three per cent discount on purchases on selected days of the week, while seniors can enjoy a two per cent discount on Tuesday... » READ MORE

2. I visit a popular Shanghai noodle chain that opened its first Singapore branch, here's why I'll go back

Chinese fare seems to be the latest food trend in Singapore, with major brands such as Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine, Chagee, and Nong Geng Ji opening outlets across the island.

Now, there's another new kid on the block... » READ MORE

3. Man fined for posting videos of himself vaping in Singapore's first such case

A 26-year-old man was fined $12,000 for posting e-vaporiser related content on his social media accounts, making it the first case of its kind, according to a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) press release on Wednesday (Dec 17)... » READ MORE

4. An unspoken bond: How horse therapy has helped seniors in a nursing home

At first, the idea of horses and wheelchair users might sound like an unlikely combination.

Yet, with the Hayday with Horses programme, this pairing is exactly what’s happening — and for a 76-year-old nursing home resident Jimmy Lau, otherwise known as Uncle Jimmy — it’s become something to look forward to for the past 10 weeks... » READ MORE

