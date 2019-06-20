Daily roundup: Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered 'don't hate' dad - and other top stories today

PHOTO: PHOTO: Facebook, Lianhe Zaobao
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: 'We don't hate him, he doted on her'

Relatives of a two-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by her father in his Sengkang home said that the accused had doted on the victim... » READ MORE

2. Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Did Carrie Wong just pay the price for her texting scandal involving Ian Fang? » READ MORE

3. Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

A family travelling on a motorcycle in Selangor, Malaysia was recently pulled over by traffic police, but not for traffic offences... » READ MORE

4. SCDF ragging incident: Officer on standby told to rescue Cpl Kok seconds after fatal push

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Just three seconds after Corporal Kok Yuen Chin fell into the Tuas View Fire Station pump well, a fellow Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer gave instructions in a panic for another to enter the well to save him... » READ MORE

