Daily roundup: Family of 6 opens up about living with Covid-19 in a 2-room flat — and other top stories today

1. 'I can't afford to get infected': Family of 6 on living with Covid-19 in a 2-room flat

As the unit's sole bedroom became his daughters' isolation room, the family tried to make do with the rest of the space they had...

2. K-drama Squid Game wins big at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards

PHOTO: Instagram/SAG Awards

Veteran actor Lee Jung-jae won Male Actor in a Drama Series, while newbie actress Jung Ho-yeon took the Female Actor in a Drama Series award...

3. 27,000 children aged 5 to 11 have had Covid-19 since Omicron wave started: MOH

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The majority are well enough to be discharged within three days...

4. 'Change was needed': Indonesian-Chinese revive original surnames

PHOTO: Handout

"No Indonesian court or government agency would have allowed us to use our Chinese names. We would have been accused of not being patriots"...

