Daily roundup: Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee - and other top stories today

1. Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee
Fann Wong came bearing news, but it wasn't about a bundle of joy...
2. DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020
In a shock move, Duty Free Singapore Group - Changi Airport's biggest and oldest tenant - is closing all its airport stores by June 2020 when its current lease expires...
3. Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute
A woman who merely enquired about a loan advertisement she saw on Facebook has been threatened by loan sharks to pay up or she would be forced into prostitution...
4. Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case
The family of the 18-month-old girl who died after a mirror fell on top of her at a fashion shop in Jewel Changi Airport have flown home to China, but have engaged a lawyer to handle the case here, The Straits Times understands...