Daily roundup: Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Instagram/fannaiaiwong
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee

Fann Wong came bearing news, but it wasn't about a bundle of joy... » READ MORE

2. DFS Singapore pulls out of Changi Airport, stores to close by June 2020

Photo: DFS

In a shock move, Duty Free Singapore Group - Changi Airport's biggest and oldest tenant - is closing all its airport stores by June 2020 when its current lease expires... » READ MORE

3. Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

A woman who merely enquired about a loan advertisement she saw on Facebook has been threatened by loan sharks to pay up or she would be forced into prostitution... » READ MORE

4. Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case

Photo: The Straits Times

The family of the 18-month-old girl who died after a mirror fell on top of her at a fashion shop in Jewel Changi Airport have flown home to China, but have engaged a lawyer to handle the case here, The Straits Times understands... » READ MORE

