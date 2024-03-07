Daily roundup: Fans celebrate marriage proposals at Taylor Swift's Singapore concerts — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. From Love Story to Champagne Problems, fans celebrate marriage proposals at Taylor Swift's Singapore concerts

It seems The Eras Tour concerts have become the highly coveted occasion for marriage proposals, with couples getting engaged to Taylor Swift's hit songs... » READ MORE

2. Yang Guang Ke Le buys RM1 million house for family in Malaysia

Nothing beats having the home of your dreams and living comfortably in it with your family members.

And that was what actress-host Yang Guang Ke Le did... » READ MORE

3. 'We can't even earn $100 a day': Rivervale Plaza businesses struggle after escalators break down

Some shop owners at Rivervale Plaza have lamented about a drop in sales after a set of escalators in the neighbourhood mall broke down about a week ago... » READ MORE

4. Car skids into Bukit Batok canal, 62-year-old driver taken to hospital

A 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital after her car skidded and fell into a canal in Bukit Batok on Wednesday (March 6).

A photo of the accident shows the black Mazda in the canal with its boot and door open and several canal railings lying around it... » READ MORE

