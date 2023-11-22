Daily roundup: The Feather Blade to offer steaks on the house to celebrate new outlet in the east — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. The Feather Blade to offer steaks on the house to celebrate new outlet in the east

Carnivorous easties, you're in luck because a new steak place will be opening soon near you.

Popular for its alternative cuts of beef, The Feather Blade will open its second outlet at East Coast... » READ MORE

2. Body of 21-year-old man found floating on Bedok Reservoir

The body of a 21-year-old man was found in the waters near PAssion Wave @ Bedok Reservoir on Tuesday (Nov 21) morning... » READ MORE

3. 'Completing PSLE is already a success': Jacelyn Tay and Mark Lee's wife share views on results release day

Just last month, the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) came to an end and families celebrated — from eating out to even going on a getaway.

Today (Nov 22), the results are finally out... » READ MORE

4. 'I will not let the matter rest': Mum of 15-year-old girl who was beaten up by group at Changi chalet

The mum of a 15-year-old girl who was roughed up at the Civil Service Club chalet in Changi said she "will not let the matter rest".

Videos of the brawl involving three girls were shared on various social media platforms over the weekend... » READ MORE

