Daily roundup: Fire breaks out at Bugis coffee shop, 1 taken to hospital — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fire breaks out at Bugis coffee shop, 1 taken to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after fire broke out at a coffee shop in Bugis on Thursday (March 19).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne it was alerted to the incident at Block 269B Queen Street about 11.15am. The coffee shop is across the road from shopping mall Bugis+... » READ MORE

2. Kim Jae-joong shares advice he would give to next-gen idols ahead of Singapore concert

South Korean singer Kim Jae-joong will be in Singapore soon, and AsiaOne caught up with him in a recent interview.

The 40-year-old is bringing his Galaxy 1986 fan concert to our shores on March 28, marking his first solo show in Singapore. He told us what fans can look forward to at this event... » READ MORE

3. World's Best Airlines 2026: SIA ranks 3rd, Scoot ranks 5th in respective categories

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has earned yet another accolade, clinching third place in the World's Best Full-Service Airlines for 2026.

Doha's Qatar Airways took the crown, followed by Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific in second... » READ MORE

4. Pet owner opens dog's health powder tub, allegedly finds insect infestation inside: 'A lot of flies flew out'

Pet owner Jocelyn Ang opened a tub of Rose-Hip Vital Canine powder to feed her dog when she saw flies swarming out of it, with other insects inside it.

She posted her experience on Facebook group Singapore Dogs Community on Monday (March 16)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com