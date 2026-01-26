Daily roundup: Fire breaks out in Yishun flat; temporary accommodation offered to affected family — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fire breaks out in Yishun flat; temporary accommodation offered to affected family

A family has been offered temporary accommodation after a fire broke out in the bedroom of their Yishun HDB flat on Saturday (Jan 24) afternoon... » READ MORE

2. More young adults, teens in Singapore being diagnosed with cancer

In January 2024, National University of Singapore student Joshua Lee began experiencing abdominal pains, which he brushed off as aches from recreational rock climbing... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean man loses $2,000 after wallet stolen at Batam market; pickpocket arrested

A Singaporean man's wallet was stolen while he was shopping at a Batam market.

The incident occurred at around 11am on Friday (Jan 23) in Pasar Jodoh on Batam island, reported Batam News Online... » READ MORE

4. Fann Wong and Christopher Lee's son enters semi-finals of National Youth Orator Championships 2026

Fann Wong and Christopher Lee's son Zed has made it to the semi-finals of the Youth Orator Championships 2026... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com