Daily roundup: Former BigBang member T.O.P breaks silence, addresses controversies - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Former BigBang member T.O.P breaks silence, addresses controversies

Former BigBang member T.O.P made his showbiz return in the recently released Squid Game 2, but faced criticism for his role... » READ MORE

2. 2 lucky punters share $6m Toto prize

Two lucky punters won $3.04 million each after the Toto draw on Monday (Jan 13)... » READ MORE

3. 'Gorgeous just like mummy': Christy Chung and teen daughters grace magazine cover together

Kids grow up all too quickly, but for children of celebrities, their transformation can seem to be almost overnight... » READ MORE

4. Sichuan restaurant ChefLam's opens first overseas outlet in Singapore

Think bold flavours and tongue-tingling sensations—that's Sichuan cuisine in a nutshell... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com