Sichuan restaurant ChefLam's opens first overseas outlet in Singapore

Think bold flavours and tongue-tingling sensations—that's Sichuan cuisine in a nutshell.

If this has whetted your appetite, there's every chance that Chef Lam's first restaurant, aptly named ChefLam's, opening in Singapore will be your next culinary obsession.

Chef Lam, whose full name is Lam Shan hails from Sichuan, China, and has more than 40 years of culinary expertise.

With three outlets in China, the experienced chef has opted to venture overseas with his first outpost in Singapore.

The restaurant is located at Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar.

The restaurant combines traditional techniques with contemporary innovation allowing diners to have a fresh take on authentic Sichuan dishes.

The menu includes more than 20 famous Sichuan dishes and diners can start their meal with Sichuan Cold Appetisers such as Shadow Lotus Root Slices ($12.90) or Flavoured Salted Duck ($18.90).

Keen to try Chef Lam's take on a classic dish? Have a go at the award-winning Gold Medal Kung Pao Chicken ($16.80).

This dish earned a Gold Award at the World Sichuan Cuisine Cooking Skills Competition.

Other dishes to consider include Dongpo's Golden Soup with Pickled Fish ($29.90) and Chowhound Beef ($48 for cloisonne pot, $14.80 for single bowl).

At the time of writing, ChefLam's scored a 4.8 out of 5 stars out of 28 Google reviews.

Address: 5 Wallich St, #01-13, Singapore 078881

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

