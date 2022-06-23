Daily roundup: Former Hong Kong actress Joey Wong seen on stage in Canada, but this time for Buddhism — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Caught a wild Joey Wong': Former Hong Kong actress seen on stage in Canada, but this time for Buddhism

Despite the almost two decades' worth of retirement, she can't hide her stage presence... » READ MORE

2. 'Such a person should have disappeared from showbiz': Mark Lee on 'disrespectful' local director who berated Mimi Choo

PHOTO: Instagram/marklee4444

Tongues were set wagging when veteran actress Mimi Choo recently revealed that a director in Singapore once threw a tantrum at her, and Mark Lee has some strong words on the situation... » READ MORE

3. This made my day: Mother teaches toddler to wave and blow kisses to migrant workers

PHOTO: TikTok/Missgoob

On June 19, Wong Jie Hui was heading out to celebrate Father's Day with her husband and 16-month-old son, when they came across two migrant workers at a multi-storey carpark near their home in Telok Blangah... » READ MORE

4. 'He just doesn't want to accept help': This 82-year-old has been living in a makeshift tent in Purvis Street for 10 years

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

An 82-year-old man who was critically injured in an accident along Victoria Street on Friday (June 17) has allegedly been living at Purvis Street's back alley for more than 10 years... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com