Daily roundup: Free Brompton bike? Online scams lure victims with giveaways of high-ticket items — and other top stories today

1. Free Brompton bike? Online scams lure victims with giveaways of high-ticket items

A number of Freecycling groups have sprouted up on Facebook in recent years, primarily for members to give away or exchange unwanted or preloved items... » READ MORE

2. Man in Thailand goes on rampage in temple, dies after being impaled by Buddha statue

A man in Thailand who went on a violent rampage at a temple in the Chonburi province died after being impaled by a Buddha statue... » READ MORE

3. Matilda Tao now DJ on Love 972 after moving to Singapore for son's education

You can now listen to Matilda Tao on our airwaves.

The Taiwanese singer-host held a press conference in Taiwan yesterday (March 13) where she announced that she has been staying in Singapore to accompany her son, nicknamed Little Dragon... » READ MORE

4. 'I thought this was a joke': Balenciaga's $4,300 sticky tape bracelet draws mockery

Last week, homemade friendship bracelets were the talk of the town, thanks to Taylor Swift.

This time around, a bracelet of a different kind has set tongues wagging on social media... » READ MORE

