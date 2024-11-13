Daily roundup: Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo in UK custody, awaiting extradition hearing — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo in UK custody, awaiting extradition hearing

Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo, who is in custody in the UK, is currently awaiting an extradition hearing, reported CNA on Tuesday (Nov 12).

A court date for the extradition hearing has not been determined, but Yeo is set to attend a bail hearing on Friday, according to the report... » READ MORE

2. Vietnamese woman sells banh mi from her HDB flat, waiting time up to 1 hour during peak periods

Frustrated by rising rental costs and disagreements with the landlord, Hue Thi Banh decided to take her hawker business selling Vietnamese cuisine at home instead.

It turned out to be the right move... » READ MORE

3. $10m up for grabs in next Toto draw after 3 draws with no winners

A grand prize of $10 million is up for grabs at the upcoming Toto draw on Thursday (Nov 14) at 9.30pm.

The Group 1 prize money has snowballed over the past three draws after no Group 1 winners were picked... » READ MORE

4. South Korean actor Song Jae-rim dies aged 39, celebrities pay tribute

South Korean actor Song Jae-rim died yesterday (Nov 12) at the age of 39.

The Seongdong Police Station in Seoul confirmed that he was found deceased in his apartment at around 12.30pm... » READ MORE

