Daily roundup: Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11 - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook / Verge Gamotan
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11

Over the next couple of days,hundreds of people young and old will sacrifice their time and sanity to get their hands on the latest iPhones on Sept 20... » READ MORE

2. Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog

Photo: The New Paper

After Sophia Ong Daijuan's chihuahua died, a pet cremation service was called to pick it up... » READ MORE

3. Three others in Singapore targeted through hitmen-for-hire sites

Photo: Unsplash

A man was jailed yesterday for trying to hire a hitman on the Dark Web to kill his former lover's new boyfriend... » READ MORE

4. Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions

Photo: The Straits Times file

A man was escorted by auxiliary police off an inbound Scoot flight from Athens early on Monday morning (Sept 16) after he refused to comply with instructions to leave an emergency exit row seat... » READ MORE

SERVICES