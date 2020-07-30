Daily roundup: Get these face masks to show off your Singapore pride this National Day - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Get these face masks to show off your Singapore pride this National Day

Since putting on a face mask is required whenever you head out, why not don one with a Singaporean spin

2. Malaysian heiress Chryseis Tan reveals her newborn baby girl's face in first family photo

PHOTO: Instagram/chrystan_x

Some of you might know of Chryseis Tan as daughter of Malaysian billionaire Tan Sri Vincent Tan, chairman and chief executive of the Berjaya Group, a multi-industry conglomerate

3. 80-year-old Thai woman raped by man who said he was 'attracted to her since young'

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The victim told reporters she was selling steamed sticky rice stuffed with banana when a man aged around 50 years old arrived, sweet-talking her and saying he was attracted to her

4. Woman, 29, arrested for abandoning baby in recycling bin near Upper Paya Lebar

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the woman's identity through ground investigations and reviewing CCTV footage provided by residents