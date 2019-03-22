Daily roundup: Gillian Chung's egg freezing procedure made her gain 9 kilos - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Gillian Chung's egg freezing procedure made her gain 9 kilos

In 2016, the Cantopop star made a choice to go through oocyte cryopreservation (egg freezing) in order to preserve her fertility, said her manager in reports then... » READ MORE

2. 'It hurts so much to admit he's gone': Kenneth To's girlfriend on his shock death​



Photo: Instagram

They were one of the happiest Hong Kong sports couples with so much going for each other until tragedy struck... » READ MORE

3. Meet the hot millionaire who is willing to pay $50,000 for a personal assistant to travel the world with​



Photo: Instagram/matthewlepre

No, we are not reading a plot line from a rom-com movie. Meet 26-year-old Matthew Lepre, a millionaire who travels around the world to give educational talks on growing an online business... » READ MORE

4. Man hurls stack of plates at diner after insisting he has 'choped' a table which was already occupied​



Photo: Stomp

The incident occurred at Casa Verde, a family-friendly trattoria located within the Singapore Botanic Gardens, on March 3... » READ MORE