Daily roundup: Girls' Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Girls' Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression

South Korean singer Kim Taeyeon opened up to fans about her struggles with depression in a rare Q&A session on her Instagram stories... » READ MORE

2. Father's Day 2019: Here's how celebrities paid tribute to their dads

Photo: Instagram/chenhanwei1969, josephschooling

This Father's Day, celebrities were no exception as they took to social media to pay tribute to the father figures in their lives... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru ​

Photo: Daerah Iskandar Puteri Police

A 42-year-old Singaporean was decapitated after he was involved in an accident yesterday morning... » READ MORE

4. Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish

Photo: Glassbox Aquarium

An aquarium shop lost almost a day's earnings after a customer allegedly put a toxic substance into a fish tank... » READ MORE