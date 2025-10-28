Daily roundup: Godiva launches new Labubu-themed desserts — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Godiva launches new Labubu-themed desserts, collection includes chocolate van tin and pop-up box

If you have a sweet tooth and love The Monsters from Pop Mart, the new Godiva and Labubu collection will be right up your alley.

After the great success of the Godiva x Labubu summer series, the chocolate specialist has launched a new seasonal collection for autumn... » READ MORE

2. One Ok Rock, Kwon Eun-bi, Accusefive: Singapore concert calendar for 2025 and 2026

2024 came and went with some amazing acts visiting Singapore, from American songstress Taylor Swift, classic rockers Deep Purple, Cantopop king Andy Lau and Mandopop's Jay Chou, to Blackpink's Lisa and K-pop group Stray Kids.

Here's how 2025's concert calendar is shaping up... » READ MORE

3. Driver in 2023 Nicoll Highway cyclist death sees charge upgraded to culpable homicide

The male driver who allegedly collided with a cyclist along Nicoll Highway and killing him in 2023 has now been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Tan Yong Ren, 35, was alleged to have driven against the flow of traffic along Nicoll Highway towards the direction of Guillemard Road at about 5am on Dec 19 of that year when he collided into 45-year-old British national, Rajan Singh Basra... » READ MORE

4. From 'rat' curry udon to cricket ice cream: Unique food and sweet treats to try this Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, and some F&B businesses are upping their game this year with their menu items in the spirit of the holiday.

From creepy critters to floating eyeballs and insects, here are some unique Halloween foods and sweet treats to try out this spooky season... » READ MORE