Daily roundup: Golden Village has $5 movies this June at selected cinemas — and other top stories today

1. Golden Village has $5 movies this June at selected cinemas

Thinking of what to do or where to bring your kids during the June school holidays?

Why not catch a movie for cheap... » READ MORE

2. Air-con technician blames 'misleading' signage for $272 parking fine at Farrer Road condo

After completing a job at a condominium apartment, an air-con technician found that his van had been wheel-clamped at the car park.

It turned out that he had unwittingly parked in a lot meant for residents. The 50-year-old, surnamed Lin, had to fork out $272 to get his vehicle released, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. Ah Gong Minced Pork Noodle, which sold $2.50 claypot bak chor mee, quietly closes Maxwell Food Centre stall

While most hawkers were increasing their prices, the owner of Ah Gong Minced Pork Noodle, Lee Feng, dropped hers.

She soon became known as the hawker who sold bak chor mee for just $2.50... » READ MORE

4. Anthony Wong explains why he delayed surgery despite doctor's warning he could 'die in a year'

After veteran actor Anthony Wong filmed the Hong Kong film The Sunny Side of the Street (2022) for which he had to gain weight for his role as guilt-ridden taxi-driver Yat, he became unwell.

In a behind-the-scenes video released in 2023, the 62-year-old said: "After playing this character for a period of time, I felt that my physical condition had deteriorated and I couldn't walk properly… Sometimes, I would sit down and wonder, 'What's happening to me?'"... » READ MORE

