Daily roundup: Gong Cha ceases operations in Singapore; all stores closed, CEO confirms — and other top stories today

1. Gong Cha ceases operations in Singapore; all stores closed, CEO confirms

Bubble tea brand Gong Cha has officially ceased operations in Singapore.

In a statement provided to Lianhe Zaobao on Thursday (Oct 2), chief executive of Gong Cha Singapore Kang Puay Seng confirmed that all Gong Cha stores in Singapore have been closed and Gong Cha Singapore was no longer the franchisee of the brand from Oct 1 onwards... » READ MORE

2. 2 women, aged 21 and 61, assisting with police investigations over kicking incident at SMU campus

Two women are assisting police with investigations after a video surfaced on various social media platforms showing one woman kicking another at the Singapore Management University (SMU) on Tuesday (Sept 30).

In the 21-second clip, which has since gone viral, a woman in pink can be seen kicking another older woman who was lying on the ground... » READ MORE

3. 'You're a soldier': Australian influencer stunned by 91-year-old cleaner working at Orchard Road mall

While making small talk with a cleaner in Singapore, an Australian tourist was surprised to learn that the man is 91 years old.

Fitness influencer Jaden Laing said in an Instagram Reel on Monday (Sept 29) that he came across a "legend" in Singapore, who was "working hard in the bathroom"... » READ MORE

4. Richie Koh nominated Best Leading Actor at Golden Horse Awards for A Good Child

Local actor Richie Koh has been nominated Best Leading Actor at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards for his performance in upcoming film A Good Child.

The announcement was made yesterday (Oct 1), and competing with the 32-year-old for the honour are Hong Kong actor Will Or (A Foggy Tale) as well as Taiwanese actors Joseph Chang (Deep Quiet Room), Chang Chen (Lucky Lu) and Lan Wei-hua (Family Matters)... » READ MORE

