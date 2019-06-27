Daily roundup: GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after

The thief was caught in the act on June 20 by a CCTV camera installed by the homeowner... » READ MORE

2. Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement

PHOTO: Instagram/Hyekyo1122, parkbogumactor

A statement released by the 37-year-old actress' agency, UAA, cited "personality differences" for the breakdown in their marriage... » READ MORE

3. Mum's quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn't even drop her phone

PHOTO: YouTube/CCTV World

With all that they do for their children, mothers are superheroes in more ways than one. This mum in Colombia proved it by saving her baby from... » READ MORE

4. Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China

PHOTO: Instagram/tay_ying

Hong Huifang has confirmed that her daughter will be moving to China to kick-start her acting career by the end of this month... » READ MORE