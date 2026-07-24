Daily roundup: Green Lamborghini seen in flames on ECP — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. 'Another beauty in flames': Green Lamborghini seen in flames on ECP

A green Lamborghini was seen ablaze along East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Thursday afternoon (July 23), according to a Facebook post on SGRV Front Man the same day.

In the post, two photographs of the burning vehicle can be seen, showing the rear of the vehicle in flames as the fire spreads to the front of the car... » READ MORE

2. Zhang Zetong took on role in upcoming Mediacorp blockbuster to 'explore some cultish behaviour'

Local broadcaster Mediacorp will be shaking things up later this year with their first post-apocalyptic, dystopian-crime drama The Leftovers.

Zhang Zetong stars as one of the main characters in the blockbuster series, which spans three eras, and he spoke to AsiaOne in an interview about his experiences working on it... » READ MORE

3. Play with ducks while sipping on matcha lattes at this new cafe in JB

Here's a new cafe you might want to add to your Johor Bahru itinerary.

Dudu Duck Pet Cafe, located at Tasek Central JB, about a 20-minute drive from the JB Checkpoint, opened on Tuesday (July 21)... » READ MORE

4. $1m lost in 2 weeks: Woman scammed by 'police officer' who used MP's image as profile picture

A woman lost more than $1 million in just two weeks after falling prey to a scammer who impersonated a police officer and used an MP's photo as the WhatsApp profile picture.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (July 23), Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou recounted how a resident approached him during a Meet-the-People Session for help after her bank account was frozen... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com