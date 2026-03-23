Daily roundup: Hacken Lee recalls touching encounters with Singapore fans — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hacken Lee recalls touching encounters with Singapore fans: 'They broke into my song spontaneously'

Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee has fond memories of his fans here.

In an interview with AsiaOne recently for his upcoming concert at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on March 28 and 29, the 58-year-old Cantopop legend recounted one of his most memorable moments here... » READ MORE

2. Jeanette Aw reopens patisserie in Geylang 3 months after closing previous outlet

Three months after closing her physical store at Hamilton Road, Jeanette Aw is reopening her patisserie Once Upon A Time — this time in Geylang.

In an Instagram post two weeks ago on March 7, the 46-year-old actress hinted that the store, which shuttered at the end of December, is making a comeback... » READ MORE

3. Singaporeans arrested for JB murder: Group had brawled inside nightclub before victim was stabbed

The four Singaporeans arrested last week over their suspected involvement in the alleged murder of a man in Johor Bahru were part of a brawl that broke out at a nightclub in the Southkey area, reported Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (March 22).

The 32-year-old victim had been attacked at about 5am on March 14 and died in hospital from a stab wound to his neck, according to the Johor police... » READ MORE

4. Royal Secret Wellness spa closure: Consumers lost over $1 million, says Case

Customers of Royal Secrets Wellness, which shut down on Feb 28, have lost more than $1 million, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said on Monday (March 23).

The company, located in Winsland House at Killiney Road in Orchard, announced its closure in a Facebook post on Feb 28... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com