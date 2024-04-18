Daily roundup: Hamad International clinches world's best airport, Changi drops one spot to second - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hamad International clinches world's best airport, Changi drops one spot to second

Top of the pile, no more.

Results from the World Airport Awards doesn't make for good reading if you're a fan of Changi Airport... » READ MORE

2. Elderly woman wakes up from nap to find son dead in Chinatown flat

An elderly woman was devasted to find her son's cold and stiff body when she woke up from her afternoon nap on Tuesday (April 16)... » READ MORE

3. 'Maybe my expectations were too high': Tourist left underwhelmed after trying 'best' Hainanese chicken rice in Singapore

It is disappointing when one's expectations don't match up to reality, especially after a particularly long and sweaty wait... » READ MORE

4. 'I almost vomited blood': Richard Low recounts giving Chantalle Ng maths tuition for PSLE

Local actor Richard Low may be known for playing tough characters who shout "limpeh (your father)" on screen, but he has a softer side to him... » READ MORE

