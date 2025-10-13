Daily roundup: Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during Deepavali long weekend — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during Deepavali long weekend: ICA

Those travelling to Malaysia during the Deepavali long weekend — from Oct 17 to Oct 20 — can expect longer waiting time to clear immigration at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Monday (Oct 13).

It also sought travellers' understanding to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules... » READ MORE

2. Hawker, 76, lodges police report after CDC vouchers worth $800 allegedly used by stranger

A 76-year-old hawker, who is facing financial problems, was left disappointed when all of her Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers were allegedly claimed by a stranger.

The woman, surnamed Shen, told Shin Min Daily News that all $800 in CDC vouchers were also... » READ MORE

3. 'Are they your relatives?' Man confronts Malaysian driver for allegedly providing illegal cross-border service

An owner of a Malaysian-registered car was accused of allegedly providing illegal cross-border service in Singapore.

In dashcam footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Sunday (Oct 12), a man was seen helping a family load several pieces of luggage into... » READ MORE

4. Motorcyclist, 30, dies after colliding with SBS Transit bus along PIE

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with an SBS Transit bus along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday (Oct 9).

Dashcam footage of the accident, posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows an SBS bus and a van travelling along the expressway when... » READ MORE

