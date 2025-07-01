Daily roundup: HelloRide adds more bikes with upgraded features to Singapore fleet — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Centre-mounted phone holder, enhanced pedal feel: HelloRide adds more bikes with upgraded features to Singapore fleet

Chinese bike-sharing company HelloRide will expand its fleet of bicycles from 15,000 to 20,000 starting Tuesday (July 1) after it received approval from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

According to HelloRide's website, the increased fleet size will allow it to serve more users during peak hours, reduce wait times, and improve bicycle availability in high-demand zones... » READ MORE

2. Local indie film We Can Save The World!!! starring Noah Yap to premiere at New York Asian Film Festival in July

Singapore talents are set to shine on the global stage soon, as local indie film We Can Save The World!!! makes its premiere at the New York Asian Film Festival on July 17.

The debut feature film by director Cheng Chai Hong, known for his web series Average Guys and Neighbourhood Watch Task Force, is one of 10 selected for the Southeast Asian Frontiers section... » READ MORE

3. Cycling on pedestrian-only paths? You can be jailed and fined $2,000

Cyclists, non-motorised personal mobility device (PMD) and motorised PMD users will face severe penalties if they use pedestrian-only paths, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (July 1).

Motorised personal mobility devices include e-bikes, while non-motorised ones include kick scooters... » READ MORE

4. Malaysia starts enforcing VEP from July 1; 10 Singapore drivers fined in first hour

Malaysia began enforcing the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) requirement for Singapore-registered vehicles on Tuesday (July 1).

A total of 55 officers from the Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ) were stationed outside Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs, immigration and quarantine complex at midnight, according to a Facebook post by JPJ... » READ MORE

