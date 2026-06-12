Daily roundup: Households to pay more for waste disposal from July 1 — and other top stories today

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1. Households to pay more for waste disposal from July 1

Singapore households will pay more for waste collection services from July 1, said the National Environment Agency (NEA)... » READ MORE

2. Chinese supermarket Scarlett opens food court at Kovan mall, draws mixed reactions

China supermarket brand Scarlett opened its newest Scarlett Bite and Go food court concept at Kovan's Heartland Mall, offering a variety of Chinese fare such as grilled fish, braised dishes, chicken feet and mala, the supermarket chain announced on social media on Saturday (June 6)... » READ MORE

3. 'You are very much appreciated': Residents provide delivery drivers with refreshments at Simei HDB lift lobby

A delivery worker has posted a photo of two shelves filled with refreshments dedicated to workers like him at the lift lobby of a HDB block... » READ MORE

4. Meet Bae Suzy at Singapore's Tsubaki pop-up in July

South Korean singer-actress Bae Suzy will be in Singapore next month.

The 31-year-old star will be making a special appearance at Tsubaki's pop-up at Plaza Singapura Main Atrium on level one on July 17 at 3pm to mark the Japanese haircare brand's 20th anniversary... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com