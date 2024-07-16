Daily roundup: Huang Zitao finally confirms romance with ex-SM Entertainment trainee Xu Yiyang - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Huang Zitao finally confirms romance with ex-SM Entertainment trainee Xu Yiyang

There have been rumours about them dating for years, and even purported marriage plans, but Huang Zitao has never even confirmed a relationship with Xu Yiyang.

Until now, that is... » READ MORE

2. Employer foots $70k medical bill for maid with cancer, hires another helper to care for her

When her domestic helper of 13 years was diagnosed with brain cancer, Chen Damei (transliteration) not only paid $70,000 for her medical expenses, but also hired another maid to take care of her.

The heartwarming tale was shared in an interview published by Shin Min Daily News last Sunday (July 14)... » READ MORE

3. Singapore ranked the safest city for tourists, according to Forbes Advisor

For travellers, safety has to be one of the most crucial factors to consider before choosing a destination.

According to Forbes Advisor, Singapore takes the top spot as the safest city for tourists... » READ MORE

4. Serangoon flat with 'sauna': SCDF to take action after finding fire safety infringements in corridor

The storage of items in the corridor of a Serangoon Housing Board flat, where a "sauna" cabin was recently removed, resulted in fire safety infringements, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

It added that it will be taking enforcement action against the person or entity responsible for the obstruction... » READ MORE

