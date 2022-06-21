Daily roundup: Hunky Joe Ma and son flex their pecs to celebrate Father's Day — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Like father, like son': Hunky Joe Ma and son flex their pecs to celebrate Father's Day

While many people celebrated Father's Day with a nice dinner out or perhaps some heartfelt gifts, Joe Ma and his son Zai Xiang decided to do something different and embrace the more masculine side of fatherhood... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm still your legal wife': Woman and son surprise and confront husband with alleged mistress at Changi Airport

PHOTO: Instagram/Singapore_Incidents,Facebook/Jolly Hong

After searching high and low for her husband she suspected was cheating on her, one woman finally tracked him down at Changi Airport where he was spotted holding hands with another woman... » READ MORE

3. Gone in 5 minutes: Woman loses $150,000 of life savings to 'China Interpol' scammers

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Accused of being part of a money laundering operation, one woman handed her life savings to scammers who offered to 'safekeep' her money... » READ MORE

4. Heartbroken and 'slandered': Christine Ng reveals what happened to her after husband of 13 days died

PHOTO: Instagram/Christine Ng

Hong Kong actress Christine Ng was just 21 when she wanted to marry Yung Kwong Pui, despite the 31-year age gap between the two of them... » READ MORE

