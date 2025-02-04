Daily roundup: Hyptec launches in Singapore with its gull-winged HT luxury EV — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ready to fly: Hyptec launches in Singapore with its gull-winged HT luxury EV

Another day, and another new Chinese car brand has arrived in Singapore. However, this one has a fancy trick up its sleeves... » READ MORE

2. 'Please say more good things about her': Barbie Hsu's mum and ex-husband make public pleas after her death

Many were left shocked yesterday (Feb 3) by the news of Barbie Hsu's sudden death.

Her mother has released a statement through Taiwanese television producer Wang Wei-chung, requesting for space as they handle the actress-host's afterlife matters... » READ MORE

3. Snake it or leave it: Toto Hong Bao Draw with $12m jackpot to be held on Feb 7

It's time to shed your old luck and slither into the new year, possibly with heavier pockets... » READ MORE

4. 'All of you have been amazing in helping us': Teck Ghee residents grateful for NYP students' help in making their community green

Sustainability is a key element in helping Singapore create a better future for everyone, and Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP)'s new sustainability masterplan aims to drive sustainable change for the next generation... » READ MORE

