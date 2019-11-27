Daily roundup: 'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'

When I first announced to my sister over the phone that I was getting married, there was dead silence on the other end... » READ MORE

2. Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss

Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

"Are you going to take over the shop one day and become lao ban niang (ladyboss)?"» READ MORE

3. How much money should we give our parents every month?

Photo: 123rf

Growing up, my family wasn’t well-to-do, but my parents never once complained about how much it cost to raise my brother and I... » READ MORE

4. Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show

Photo: Weibo/Godfrey Gao

Godfrey Gao has died after "fainting" on the set of a Chinese reality show early this morning (Nov 27), his agency Jetstar confirmed... » READ MORE