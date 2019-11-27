Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss

"Are you going to take over the shop one day and become lao ban niang (ladyboss)?"

This is one phrase that has been repeated throughout my growing years, but deep down, I'd always known the business would never be mine.

My parents are the second-generation owners of a tiny provision shop handed down by my grandparents after they passed away in the early 2000s.

A fixture of the Clementi neighbourhood for over three decades, most of the long-term residents have watched me and my siblings grow up, and I've always joked that I've been working all my life.

A "cashier-in-training" since my schooling days, helping out at the shop was something that's expected, and hauling gunny sacks of rice around was but one of the many chores I had to do as a kid.

While being your own boss can seem like a dream come true for many of my business-minded peers, I decided early on not to go down that path, although I understand the appeal.

For one, you answer to no one, and there's no appraisals, no probation and no office politics. And while we may not be rich, we live a relatively comfortable life, and there's no fear of being retrenched.

Although some millennials have made headlines recently for taking over their family's business and continuing dying trades, I have zero intention at this point in my life to learn the ropes and becoming boss of the shop one day.