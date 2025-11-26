Daily roundup: I try Fabrizio Ferrari's sustainable seafood menu at Laurus Table, here's why I'm surprised by the prices — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I try Fabrizio Ferrari's sustainable seafood menu at Laurus Table, here's why I'm surprised by the prices

As a foodie, I adore the Netflix series Culinary Class Wars, which left me salivating after every episode.

I've long hoped to taste the dishes crafted by its talented contestants, and now I finally can do so without travelling all the way to South Korea... » READ MORE

2. 2 ageing Tiong Bahru HDB blocks narrowly miss votes for HIP; MP calls it Singapore's 'most challenging' exercise yet

Two blocks of post-war flats built in 1949 in Tiong Bahru narrowly fell short of qualifying for the Home Improvement Programme (HIP), said MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC Foo Cexiang.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 25), Foo shared that the poll for the Tiong Bahru Seng Poh neighbourhood had concluded two weekends ago, with 29 blocks taking part... » READ MORE

3. 'You are an animal': Heartbroken mum after man who sexually assaulted and killed her 9-month-old son is jailed

More than four years after her baby was sexually assaulted and killed by a man, a heartbroken Malaysian mother has finally got some closure after he was sentenced on Nov 21.

Mohamed Badruldin Mohamed, 40, husband of the baby's nanny, was sentenced to 30 years' jail and 13 strokes of the cane by the Shah Alam High Court after he pleaded guilty to sodomising and killing the toddler on April 27, 2021... » READ MORE

4. Singapore directs Facebook, TikTok to disable accounts belonging to ex-ISA detainee Zulfikar Mohamad Shariff

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has ordered Meta and TikTok to disable former Internal Security Act (ISA) detainee Zulfikar Mohamad Shariff's Facebook and TikTok accounts.

In a statement on Wednesday (Nov 26), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that Meta — the parent company of Facebook — and TikTok were respectively issued a disabling direction, and account restriction direction, under the Online Criminal Harms Act (Ocha)... » READ MORE

