Daily roundup: I try McDonald's new Satay Burger and Thai Milk Tea Frappe for National Day — and other top stories today

1. Does the pairing work? I try McDonald's new Satay Burger and Thai Milk Tea Frappe for National Day

It's the time of the year — McDonald's has launched a new burger to celebrate Singapore's National Day.

Inspired by hawker favourites, such as previous years' Rendang Burger, Nasi Lemak Burger and Laksa Burger, the fast food chain will be serving up the Satay Burger from Thursday (July 25)... » READ MORE

2. Man first to be convicted for speeding caught by new function in red-light camera at West Coast

A 60-year-old man has been fined $2,000 and disqualified from driving for 15 months, after a red-light camera caught him speeding and beating the red light... » READ MORE

3. 'Scared of ghosts': Why Aileen Tan and Chen Huihui share a room while filming Emerald Hill in Melaka

It's always good to have company and a sense of familiarity when overseas.

AsiaOne was invited to visit the set of upcoming drama Emerald Hill in Melaka between July 20 and 22 and spoke to local veteran actress Aileen Tan, who told us in an interview that she shared a room with actress Chen Huihui while filming there... » READ MORE

4. 'He was hesitant because I'm a girl': F-15 WSO fighter shares how she convinced dad to let her join RSAF

Her ambitions had her reaching for the skies, but her roots had bound her to the earth - albeit momentarily.

149 Squadron Weapon Systems Officer (WSO) Captain Hannah Teo had lofty dreams of being part of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) since young... » READ MORE

