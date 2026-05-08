Daily roundup: I try the viral desserts from Cheese Wonder to find out if they're worth the hype — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I try the viral desserts from Cheese Wonder to find out if they're worth the hype

Love the desserts from Cheese Wonder? For the next two months, you won't need to fly to Japan to satisfy your cravings... » READ MORE

2. Huang Yiliang insists clash taken out of context, other hawker demands apology for being called 'prostitute'

Huang Yiliang has insisted that the video of him quarrelling with his neighbouring hawker didn't show the full situation, while the latter has demanded he apologise... » READ MORE

3. Pet owner turns unused car into makeshift cat house at Yishun car park

A man in Yishun has apparently turned his car into a makeshift two-storey home for his cats... » READ MORE

4. 2 Singaporean hikers reportedly dead after Mount Dukono eruption

Two Singaporean hikers are reportedly dead after the eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera island in Indonesia on Friday (May 8), reported BBC... » READ MORE



editor@asiaone.com