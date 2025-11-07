Daily roundup: I visit Changi Airport and Jewel's festive Disney-themed showcase, here's why I find it magical as a fan — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I visit Changi Airport and Jewel's festive Disney-themed showcase, here's why I find it magical as a fan

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us and to celebrate, Changi Airport and Jewel have once again decked their halls in festive decor.

This year, the theme is something I deeply...

2. 'Thank you for trying': Doctor shares heartfelt exchange with wife of passenger who died on SIA Milan-bound flight

A passenger on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Singapore to Milan lost consciousness after take-off and died despite efforts to resuscitate him.

Dr Desmond Wai, who was on SIA flight SQ378 from Singapore to Milan on Nov 5, shared with 8world how he heard...

3. Singaporean, 50, arrested at Singapore Cruise Centre for attempted drug smuggling; more drugs found at home

The Immigrations and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia into Singapore on Oct 17 at the Singapore Cruise Centre.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 6), ICA said that a 50-year-old male Singaporean traveller was directed for...

4. Sharon Au shares hurdle she faced looking for a job in Singapore

Paris-based Sharon Au shared about her career woes and whether she has plans to return to Singapore in the latest episode of local actress Jeanette Aw's talk show JA Unscripted released on Nov 2.

The 50-year-old, who took a sabbatical from showbiz in 2005 to pursue a degree in Japan's Waseda University...