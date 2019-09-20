Daily roundup: I wasn't in cahoots with Jho Low says Najib - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Najib: I wasn't in cahoots with Jho Low

Datuk Seri Najib Razak's former special officer Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin denied that he was acting in tandem with fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, from the outset... » READ MORE

2. Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash

Photo: Instagram/jolin_cai

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai inadvertently displayed an ample amount of cleavage during her birthday celebration last week, China Press reported... » READ MORE

3. Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?

Photo:Instagram/ritidre2009

Nearly two decades on from In the Mood for Love's release, Cheung, who turns 55 on Friday, keeps a low profile... » READ MORE

4. How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?

Photo: Meter Square

If you're planning a renovation or are currently trying your hand at one, you'll know that it's going to take both time and money to turn a 3/4/5-room HDB flat into your dream home... » READ MORE