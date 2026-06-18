Daily roundup: IMDA launches $48m programme to support digital content creators — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. IMDA launches $48m programme to support digital content creators, says Singapore no lack of compelling stories

Support will be provided to media professionals to create digital content with the newly launched Digital Content and Capability Development (DCCD) programme, said Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a press release on Thursday (June 18)... » READ MORE

2. Jeanette Aw holds birthday charity sale of artworks and personal pre-loved items, proceeds to go to Singapore Children's Society

Jeanette Aw will be running a charity fundraiser on her birthday this year, with the proceeds to be donated to Singapore Children's Society... » READ MORE

3. Wing Seong Fatty's will sell shop space, says co-owner, but brand will not make comeback

Fans of Wing Seong Fatty's Restaurant, we are sorry to share that the eatery will not be reopening in the future... » READ MORE

4. 'Stinky': Malaysian tourists in China slammed for mocking locals' personal hygiene

A group of Malaysian tourists in China seen openly mocking and berating locals over their personal hygiene and public behaviour — in videos on social media — has caught the ire of netizens, especially Malaysians... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com