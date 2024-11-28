Daily roundup: India probes Google Maps after 3 die from car plunging off unfinished bridge - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. India probes Google Maps after 3 die from car plunging off unfinished bridge

Three men in India died on Sunday (Nov 24) after Google Maps wrongly instructed their car to cross an unfinished bridge... » READ MORE

2. Bloodstains found at HDB block in Punggol after suspected fight among youths

Some residents in Punggol were startled by the sight of bloodstains at the staircases and void deck on Tuesday (Nov 26) evening... » READ MORE

3. Park Eun-bin lets emotions 'explode' playing surgeon in medical thriller Hyper Knife

Park Eun-bin, who plays a lovable genius lawyer with autism in popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), will soon be showing a darker side of herself in upcoming series, Hyper Knife... » READ MORE

4. Luckin Coffee and Butterbear collaborate to offer Christmas drinks for the festive season

Those who've been to Thailand would probably have come across Butterbear, a dessert store in Bangkok's Emsphere mall that often has snaking queues... » READ MORE

