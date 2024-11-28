Luckin Coffee and Butterbear collaborate to offer Christmas drinks for the festive season

Those who've been to Thailand would probably have come across Butterbear, a dessert store in Bangkok's Emsphere mall that often has snaking queues.

If you're a fan of its pastries and adorable bear mascot, you'll be thrilled to know that the brand has collaborated with Luckin Coffee Singapore to create an exclusive Christmas drink called the Little Butter Latte.

Luckin Coffee announced the Luckin coffee x Butterbear collaboration in an Instagram post last Friday (Nov 22).

The drink is crafted with non-greasy butter from New Zealand and is described to be a "velvety butter-smooth latte" with hints of roasted nuts and caramel.

Though it sounds sinful, the Little Butter Latte is "guilt-free" and does not contain non-dairy creamers, trans-fats, aspartame or hydrogenated oils.

No details have been mentioned on an end date for this collaboration.

Free stickers and more

Customers who purchase any two drinks from Luckin Coffee's menu, excluding the CAG Drinking Water and Airport Americano, can get a free Luckin Coffee x Butterbear Sticker sheet.

There are also exclusive Luckin coffee x Butterbear cup sleeves and paper bags available in-store, while stocks last.

According to an Instagram post on Nov 26, stocks for the stickers are running low.

However, there have been limited amount of restocks at Luckin Coffee's Century Square, Tampines 1, Wood Square, Waterway and Westgate, so be there or be square.

