Daily roundup: Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs - and other top stories today

1. ​Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs

 

A viral Facebook video posted by Rajesh Arora showed a woman who decided to pose under a statue during her visit to a temple in Gujarat, India... » READ MORE

2. This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time

PHOTO: Screengrab

A young pilot gave an extra sweet ending to his parents' vacation by taking over their plane back to Singapore... » READ MORE

3. Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point - but meter shows different fare from receipt

PHOTO: Stomp

Halfway through the journey, the total fare reflected was already $16.31... » READ MORE

4. 'Forever' no more: Chinese stars Fan Bingbing, Li Chen announce split 2 years after engagement

PHOTO: Weibo/Fan Bingbing

Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing looked to be on the comeback road after she was embroiled in a tax evasion scandal last year, appearing in public for the first time in nearly a year in April... » READ MORE

