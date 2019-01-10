Daily roundup: Indonesian girl jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Even though Bunga had confided in her mother about his actions, the woman turned a blind eye out of fear of losing her husband... » READ MORE
2. Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time
A man in Semporna, Sabah, has apparently married two women simultaneously, Harian Metro reported... » READ MORE
3. My son doesn't want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
She shared: "He kept saying I was fat and it made me wonder if I really was. Perhaps as the older brother, he doesn't want me to show too much skin... » READ MORE
4. Socialite Jamie Chua's biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Even Singapore's very own crazy rich Asian has experienced buyer's remorse when it comes to splurging on designer items... » READ MORE