Daily roundup: Indonesian girl jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather - and other top stories today

Local police apprehended the girl's mother and stepfather on Sept 21.
PHOTO: China Press
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather

Even though Bunga had confided in her mother about his actions, the woman turned a blind eye out of fear of losing her husband... » READ MORE

2. ​Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time

PHOTO: China Press

A man in Semporna, Sabah, has apparently married two women simultaneously, Harian Metro reported... » READ MORE

3. My son doesn't want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay

Zoe Tay (2019) versus Zoe Tay (2006). Not much has changed in 13 years, it seems.
PHOTO: Instagram/zoetay10, Her World

She shared: "He kept saying I was fat and it made me wonder if I really was. Perhaps as the older brother, he doesn't want me to show too much skin... » READ MORE

4. Socialite Jamie Chua's biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in

PHOTO: Instagram/ @ec24m

Even Singapore's very own crazy rich Asian has experienced buyer's remorse when it comes to splurging on designer items... » READ MORE

