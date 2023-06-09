Daily roundup: Influencer creates game to build your dream Singaporean partner - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Dream Singaporean partner: Influencer creates game to build your dream girlfriend or boyfriend

Finding a romantic partner is no walk in the park, and it usually takes multiple dates to find the right one.

But what if you could just skip all that hassle and simply just "build" your own boyfriend or girlfriend? » READ MORE

2. Gone in 20 minutes: Woman loses $30k after installing fake shopping app on phone

PHOTO: The Straits Times file, Lianhe Zaobao

She wanted to make a payment of $30, but ended up losing $30,000 after some scammers took control of her phone.

The woman, who wanted to be known as Zheng, told Lianhe Zaobao she saw an Instagram advertisement for a retail app on May 21... » READ MORE

3. Netizens blame 'aunty' Wong Li Lin for Cristiano Ronaldo's 'visibly irritated' look in Singapore

PHOTO: Stomp

Maybe it was the security guards.

Why did Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo look irritated when he was in Singapore last week?

Netizens are blaming former actress Wong Li Lin, 50, who was seen holding on to his arm at Singapore Botanic Gardens on June 2... » READ MORE

4. 'Why must I give up my seat?' Woman asks after Ya Kun staff told her to vacate table

PHOTO: Facebook/Suzy Tay

Seeing someone leaving his seat, she walked over to occupy the table – only to be rudely shooed away by the eatery's cashier.

Appalled by the staff's rude behaviour, Suzy Tay took to Facebook on Thursday (June 8) to share her experience at the City Square Mall outlet of Ya Kun Kaya Toast... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com