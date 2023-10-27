Daily roundup: Influencer Miki Rai enjoys Changi Airport's private terminal experience - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Living the life': Influencer Miki Rai enjoys Changi Airport's private terminal experience

Most travellers are aware of popular lounges available at our award-winning airport in Singapore like Sats Premier Lounge or SilverKris First Class Lounge.

But what about JetQuay... » READ MORE

2. You again? Exasperated bus driver threatens to call police on notorious woman putting feet up on handlebar

Despite getting the police called on her for being inconsiderate on the bus in February, it seems like this passenger hasn't learnt her lesson.

A video of a confrontation between the unruly and defiant passenger and another bus captain was uploaded on social media by Singapore Incidents on Friday (Oct 27)... » READ MORE

3. 'My weight once soared to 126kg': Dongfang Billy documents recovery after 3 surgeries in 3 years

Dongfang Billy, also known as Billy Wang, was well-known among the aunties in Singapore in the early to mid-2000s with his frequent appearances on television and radio.

Although the former radio DJ and health and fitness guru has been mostly out of the spotlight after his leukaemia relapsed in 2008, Billy still posts on his Facebook page from time to time, sharing events that he had participated in and his daily life... » READ MORE

4. Seller rakes in whopping 200% profit from sale of $4.3m leasehold condo in Bukit Timah

The sale of a condo unit in Bukit Timah has one seller raking in significant gains.

A four-bedroom unit at The Arcadia changed hands for $4.28 million on Oct 13, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority records... » READ MORE

